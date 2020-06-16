Three area counties added COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Cambria and Somerset counties remained status quo for another day.
Indiana and Clearfield counties added two cases each, bringing their totals to 95 and 57, respectively. Bedford now has 53 cases, including one added Tuesday.
Bedford has added cases for four straight days, albeit just a few at a time, state Department of Health figures show.
Cambria County has remained at 61 cases since Saturday, while Blair County has remained at 55 over the past three days.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 362 more cases, marking an 11th straight day the state has logged fewer than 500 new cases – even as many southern states have seen a surge in both cases and hospitalizations.
The addition brings Pennsylvania to a total of 79,483 cumulative cases over the three month period.
Approximately 75 percent of those cases are considered "recovered" – or at least 30 days removed from the initial COVID-19 diagnosis.
A total of 33 more deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 6,276, state figures show.
The total number of negative tests now stands at 523,609 – up 1,700 since Sunday.
