Work will begin Monday on a bridge rehabilitation project in Bedford County, and drivers will be detoured around the project site, PennDOT announced Friday.
The subject of the planned repairs is the bridge that carries Younts Road over Oppenheimer Run in East St. Clair Township.
The existing bituminous bridge deck, steel beams and guide rails will be removed and replaced with a new single-span steel bridge superstructure with a composite concrete deck.
An 11.4-mile-long signed detour around the project site will be in place from April 13 to June 17.
When that project is complete, a second bridge, the bridge that carries Oppenheimer Road over Oppenheimer Run in East St. Clair Township, will be rehabilitated under the same contract.
There, the existing bituminous bridge deck will be removed and replaced with a new composite concrete deck; the guide rails will also be replaced.
All work on the $600,000 contract is expected to be completed by August. The prime contractor for the project is George S. Hann & Son Inc., of Fort Littleton, Fulton County.
Together, the two bridge rehabilitations are one of 61 PennDOT projects deemed critical that are going ahead during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as most highway and bridge projects in Pennsylvania remain on hold in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines to slow the spread of the virus.
PennDOT announced last week that work would continue on projects addressing landslide repairs; critical bridge, tunnel and drainage repairs; and work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could slow or stop the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.
