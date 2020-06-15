Bedford County added four COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing three-day trend of increases that brought its total to 52.
Somerset County also added one case, taking its tally to 41, state Department of Health figures show.
The additions were among 323 cases reported by the state on Monday.
The health department also reported 28 new deaths, which brings the state's total since March to 6,243.
Cambria County (61), Indiana County (93) and Blair County (55) totals all remained steady for at least a second straight day.
None of those counties recorded new deaths.
Elsewhere in the region, Westmoreland County added two more positive cases, taking its tally to 492.
Centre County now has 171 cases, factoring in two additional cases added Monday.
Statewide, Pennsylvania estimates 74% of its COVID-19 patients have recovered, or are at least 30 days removed from a coronavirus positive result.
Under that definition, 49 of Cambria County's 61 cases have now recovered, while 32 of 41 Somerset cases have done the same.
