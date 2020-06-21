Bedford and Clearfield counties both added three COVID-19 cases over the weekend, while Somerset added one and the state rolled Cambria County's total back to 61 cases.
The additions were among 464 new positives statewide, Department of Health officials reported.
The latest round of cases put Bedford and Clearfield counties at 66 cases each, while Cambria County now has 61 cases.
State officials did not explain why Cambria County went from 62 cases back to 61 – but at the latter total, the county has remained steady for a week and has added just 4 cases over the past two weeks.
Bedford County's total jumped from 48 to 66 cases this week, a 37% increase.
Clearfield County's grew almost as much, from 49 cases to 66.
Somerset County's latest case puts its total at 46 cases. The county had 40 a week ago, on June 14.
Elsewhere in the region, Blair County added two cases and now stands at 58 cases.
Blair County added just three cases in the past week.
Indiana County's total remained steady all weekend at 98 cases.
Westmoreland County saw its caseload grow by 20 over the weekend, from 510 to 530. But its total over the past week grew by just 41, an 8% increase.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 464 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 81,730.
Four deaths were reported, bringing Pennsylvania's total to 6,423.
None were reported in the Cambria-Somerset region.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
State health officials have been reminding the public that mask-wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting positive effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall, officials said.
