New COVID-19 cases in Bedford and Blair counties represent the only local changes in the Department of Health's daily update, which shows 938 new cases and 275 additional deaths across Pennsylvania.
Thursday's report showed the most new cases since Sunday.
There have been 59,636 cases and 4,218 COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania.
"There were 44 new deaths reported overnight. The remaining 231 were reported as a result of a reconciliation of data over the past several weeks," the health department said in a press release. "This means the department added 275 total deaths to the data.
For the second time, the report shows a positive test for a resident in a Blair County nursing home or personal care home. The May 7 report also showed a Blair County home infection, but subsequent reports removed the case.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.