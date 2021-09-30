Bedford County added three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, while Somerset and Westmoreland also added to their totals.
The increase came on a day where Pennsylvania added 4,892 cases and 77 deaths.
Bedford County’s rise increased its total number of COVID-19 virus-related fatalities to 153 since the pandemic’s arrival in 2020.
Somerset County, which added one death, now has 228, while Westmoreland County reached 840.
Cambria County’s total, 468 deaths, stayed as is after several straight days of increases.
Cases are rising throughout most of the state – with Pennsylvania’s seven-day average rising steadily since schools went back in session a month ago.
As of Thursday, the state’s moving seven-day average of 4,598 cases per day reflects a 15% rise from a month earlier.
Cambria and Somerset counties’ recent daily case totals are the highest reported since January.
Thursday’s reported cases are as follows:
Cambria (88), Somerset (28), Bedford (51), Blair (54), Indiana (35), Centre (33), Westmoreland (110), Clearfield (29)
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
