Bedford County added three COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, while Somerset and Westmoreland also added to their totals.

The increase came on a day where Pennsylvania added 4,892 cases and 77 deaths.

Bedford County’s rise increased its total number of COVID-19 virus-related fatalities to 153 since the pandemic’s arrival in 2020.

Somerset County, which added one death, now has 228, while Westmoreland County reached 840.

Cambria County’s total, 468 deaths, stayed as is after several straight days of increases.

Cases are rising throughout most of the state – with Pennsylvania’s seven-day average rising steadily since schools went back in session a month ago.

As of Thursday, the state’s moving seven-day average of 4,598 cases per day reflects a 15% rise from a month earlier.

Cambria and Somerset counties’ recent daily case totals are the highest reported since January.

Thursday’s reported cases are as follows:

Cambria (88), Somerset (28), Bedford (51), Blair (54), Indiana (35), Centre (33), Westmoreland (110), Clearfield (29)

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

Covid-19 by the numbers

County New Cases New deaths Total Cases Cases per 100,000 Total Deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 88 0 17,354 13,330 468 359 412 316 130,192
Somerset 28 1 9,629 13,110 228 310 262 357 73,447
Bedford 51 3 5,988 12,504 153 319 225 470 47,888
Blair 54 0 15,487 12,712 356 292 314 258 121,829
Indiana 35 0 7,989 9,502 194 231 286 340 84,073
Clearfield 29 0 10,132 12,784 178 225 201 254 79,255
Centre 33 0 19,320 11,898 235 145 412 254 162,385
Westmoreland 110 4 40,778 11,688 840 241 874 251 348,899
Region 428 8 126,677 12,088 2,652 253 2,986 285 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 4,892 97 1,429,940 11,170 29,226 228 29,731 232 12,801,937

