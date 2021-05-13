Conemaugh Health System employees have received a shout-out from a popular athlete.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen recorded a message thanking workers for their dedication during a tough year.
The 38-second video was posted on the health system’s Twitter account as part of its National Hospital Week observance.
“It’s been a tough year,” McCutchen said. “You’ve given so much, but during those hard moments, you came together as a team and leaned on each other.
“No matter what role you play in the hospital, you have made a meaningful difference. You have inspired your community in western Pennsylvania and you kept your neighbors and friends healthy and safe. You are the true heroes. Thank you for all you do.”
After having to cancel most National Hospital Week events last year, hospital leaders wanted to find meaningful ways to recognize colleagues in safe ways, Conemaugh Market President William Caldwell said.
“While the past year was certainly very difficult on all of us, we really came together as teammates to find resilience in the face of an unprecedented challenge, and that’s something we’re all proud to celebrate this week,” Caldwell said. “That is definitely a message that we knew an all-star like Andrew could help deliver to our healthcare heroes in a unique way.”
McCutchen, 34, broke into Major League Baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009. A five-time All Star, he was the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2013.
His continued popularity in the area led the hospital to ask McCutchen to share a message of encouragement.
“Andrew is a beloved athlete in our area and, by all accounts, a wonderful teammate on and off the field,” Caldwell said. “Many people view athletes as their heroes growing up. It can be a great feeling when the people we look up to recognize the difference we make in our communities.”
Staff recognition for Hospital Week and Nurses Appreciation Week, both in May, include a strawberry social, Tomahawks tickets, Altoona Curve tickets, other gifts and cards, notes and drawings from local elementary school students.
