A miniature replica of Stadium Pub and Grille is prominently displayed inside the establishment located at the corner of Johnstown’s Washington and Johns streets.
Part of the model includes a sign with the date “February 17, 2020,” indicating when owner Patrick Martella officially opened the business. Next to it, another date – “June 5, 2020” – for the establishment’s unofficial reopening.
About a month after the business got started – and before Martella even had his planned grand opening celebration – he had to close his doors because of the state’s attempt to limit gatherings of people to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, 16 counties, including Cambria, Somerset and Bedford, moved to the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening process, meaning restaurants and bars can once again allow customers inside with certain restrictions, including reduced occupancy and social distance seating.
Martella called the feeling “undescribable.”
“First of all, it was two weeks,” Martella said. “Then it was a month. I think, at this point, we’re happy to at least have the opportunity to open up at 50%. Would I like more? Yes. Do I hope we get more in the next few weeks? Yes. But to be able to have the opportunity to serve the public again, which is what we were doing for the month that we were open, is a great feeling. It’s probably the first time in months that I’ve had a smile on my face that really shows.”
Businesses needed to adapt during the shutdown. In Martella’s case, he relied on takeout sales of food, creating a menu of homestyle dishes, such as lasagna and city chicken, and set up an outdoor tent-covered patio to be ready for the reopening.
Nearby, in downtown Johnstown, Balance Restaurant temporarily switched to all takeout.
“We just learned the timing of takeout because it’s completely different than where we’re doing our reservations, sit down in the dining room,” Balance Restaurant owner Amanda Artim said. “We just adjusted the timing. We just honestly presented the exact same food that we would have here at the restaurant. It was just more of an internal change for us for sure.”
On Friday, Mali Gardill, Chaz Merriman, Kara Skelley, John Skelley and Leo Skelley were among the first guests eating at Balance Restaurant.
“I have missed Balance, and their food, and the companionship, and the friendship, and sitting outside, and sitting inside, so I called Amanda and said ‘I’m coming at 11:30, I’m coming at 2, and I’m coming at 7,’” Gardill said. “So I’m spending my day here. I’m a resident.”
Gardill and her friends sat inside what is called The Mission Inn Event Space at Balance Restaurant, a new section of the establishment that was supposed to hold its grand opening in April, but did not welcome its first diners until Friday due to the shutdown. Located in a building that dates back to the 1860s, the space will be used for banquets, concerts and seating during regular business hours when no events are booked.
“We really want to focus and make sure that Johnstown has a place that they can come to that’s super unique for that type of bigger event,” Artim said.
Changes have also come to Stone Bridge Brewing Company and Press Bistro, both owned by Jeremy and Jennifer Shearer, during the shutdown.
Press, at 110 Franklin St., has closed for good. But the Shearers are expanding Stone Bridge to eventually include a taproom and full restaurant that are expected to open by early fall.
“We got a chance to kind of reflect having been shut down,” Jeremy Shearer said. “This kind of gave us an opportunity to look back and see what we had done at Press, where it was and where we wanted it to be.
“So we decided to kind of roll it back and recreate the business model that we wanted. Some of that was fueled, in part, by a lot of studies and reports that show the economic growth value of breweries, specifically in smaller towns as they’re rebuilding. We feel it would be a good thing to put a lot of emphasis on the brewery here.”
For now, Stone Bridge will be open Thursday through Sunday, offering outdoor seating and a limited food menu on the weekends.
But how soon customers will return remains to be seen.
“It’s tough to say,” Shearer said. “It’s different from area to area. If you look at the national consensus from nationwide surveys, I think it’s something like 80% of consumers say that they’re going to wait at least a month or a month and a half before they start frequenting dining rooms again. Of course, Johnstown’s a little bit different. We have our own mindset here. I don’t think people will be as hesitant here, but I think there will still be some hesitancy to be around people in an enclosed confined space. That’s why we’re focusing on the outdoor dining where it’s more open air, it’s a little more spaced out and you don’t have to worry about things like recirculated air.”
Chuck Arnone, owner of TNC’s Lounge, said people appear to be divided into two groups in terms of when they plan to once again go to restaurants and bars.
“Some are tired of it and want to enjoy and go back to normal,” Arnone said. “Others have become so paranoid that they don’t want any part of it.
“For them, I’d say perhaps you should stay at home and not worry about being out. Continue to stay at home, continue to get your food delivered to your house and isolate yourself.
“It seems like there’s two complete different thought patterns there between people on the street.”
