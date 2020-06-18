Nick Subich sees a lot of potential in Greater Johnstown High School recent graduate Sammy Barber.
In the classroom. On the football field.
Barber has an interest in finance and accounting, reminding Subich of himself not so long ago.
A Lock Haven University commit, Barber will play football for the Bald Eagles – another factor that led to the two-year starting quarterback's earning of the first-ever Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship.
“He’s a really good kid,” said Nick Subich, 25, a Greater Johnstown graduate and former Trojans football player who established the scholarship. “First off, Sammy showed that he could focus on a lot of different things at one time and succeed in multiple things, which is what’s got me to where I’m at in life. One of the prerequisites I made for the scholarship was a minimum 3.0 GPA. Sammy surpassed that standard.”
Nick Subich attended Lock Haven.
Subich presented the $1,000 scholarship on Wednesday in Johnstown.
He is a co-owner of a wealth management firm in Pittsburgh. Even though he is decades younger than many benefactors who typically establish scholarships, Subich believed it was important to give back to his alma mater while also helping student-athletes.
Subich credits his Greater Johnstown teachers and coaches with instilling the blue-collar work ethic that enabled him to succeed at the university, where he earned a full scholarship in the ROTC program, and in the finance world.
“It was an honor to earn the scholarship,” said Barber, who threw for 3,431 career yards and 21 touchdowns, including 2,010 yards as a senior last fall playing for Trojans coach Bruce Jordan. “I was amazed that Mr. Subich went to Lock Haven, too, and I’m going to Lock Haven. Having that history behind it is just amazing.”
Barber said he intends to major in business management. He also has interest in marketing and accounting. Recruited as a quarterback, Barber will join his two older brothers at Lock Haven. All three will be part of the football program.
Anthony Barber is a rising senior offensive lineman with the Bald Eagles. He spent two seasons at NCAA Division I St. Francis University before transferring to Lock Haven, a Division II program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
Austin Barber is a rising junior strong safety at Lock Haven.
“I can’t wait to see what my brothers are going to do, especially now that we’re older,” Sammy Barber said. “I played with Austin my sophomore year at Johnstown. I was with him my freshman year, too. Anthony was older.”
Subich believes Sammy Barber is ready to take the next step to college.
“He qualified for the scholarship by his ability not just to succeed on the field but to succeed in the classroom as well,” Subich said. “Sammy’s overall work ethic is something I’ve heard about from coaches and people around the program. His dedication to not accepting ‘average’ is what I like about Sammy. I think he’s going do really well at Lock Haven.”
Subich said the Trojan Spirit Scholarship will be presented annually to a senior football player at Greater Johnstown.
“Most benefactors who start these scholarships are in their 50s, 60s or 70s and are so far removed from what the kids are going through. The kids might not relate to them,” Subich said. “I could be a good mentor to these kids because they will say, ‘Well, you just came from what I came from. Look what he was able to accomplish in a short period of time. I can do that, too.’ ”
