Dan Stonerook and The Wounded Moose want to use their music as a way to support bars and restaurants that have been financially hit hard due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Over the upcoming weeks, as people start heading back out to socialize, the local band is offering to play free shows at establishments that might not otherwise be able to afford paying for entertainment right now.
“It’s my way to give back and help the local community, the restaurant and bar industry, out,” Stonerook said.
Stonerook would like to do the free shows over the summer, but no dates are set yet.
“I’ve had a bunch of places asking me about it,” Stonerook said.
The band, consisting of Stonerook (vocals, guitar, harmonica, banjo, bass), George Feathers (guitar, drums, vocals), Bill Venet Jr. (guitar, mandolin) and John Klanchar (bass, guitar), plays classic rock and Americana music. Members would also be available for solo or duo gigs in smaller venues.
Interested bars and restaurants can reach the band on Facebook at @thewoundedmooseband or at woundedmooseband.com/contact.
