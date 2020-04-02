Even with all local school districts closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Cambria County Backpack Project is still getting food to at-need children throughout Johnstown and neighboring communities.
As usual, volunteers pack bags with single-serving nonperishable items – granola bars, heat-and-eat pastas, cereal, pudding, fruit cups – every week. In normal times, the food would then be handed out to participating students at their schools.
But, with students not attending classes, new plans were put into place to distribute the supplies in the Blacklick Valley, Ferndale Area, Westmont Hilltop, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Forest Hills, Portage Area and Morrell Neighborhood Preschool districts. Some are being delivered directly to homes. Meanwhile, Greater Johnstown has set up distribution points at the middle school and in the Coopersdale, Solomon, Prospect and Oakhurst areas.
“Our main goal is to make sure that kids still get fed the weekend meals, so we’re trying our best to collaborate with each of our partner schools, so each school district is kind of doing their own thing with how they’re distributing,” Kylee Doyle, the project coordinator, said.
Backpack Project provides food to almost 450 children – a number that has increased since the pandemic – to eat over the weekend, including in the City of Johnstown where one-third of the population lives in poverty.
“I think food insecurity is one of the biggest challenges that we face in our community,” Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. “We are committed at the Greater Johnstown School District to remove the barrier of food insecurity as much as we possibly can.”
Backpack Project volunteer Marlene Singer said hunger is “something that a kid shouldn’t have to worry about.”
“Kids are always hungry,” Singer said. “For me, I have four grandkids, and when they come in my house the first thing they do is they go to the snack drawer. And I always think about the kids that don’t have a snack drawer in their house. When they’re hungry and that drawer is empty, what do they do and just how difficult that must be for them.”
Singer added: “That’s just something that’s really hard to see – hunger on the face of a kid.”
Donations of nonperishable foods, preferably single-serving, can be dropped off at The Learning Lamp. Packages from delivery companies, such as Amazon, can also be sent. Monetary donations can be mailed to The Learning Lamp, 2025 Bedford Street, Johnstown, PA 15904, or made through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies website, cfalleghenies.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.