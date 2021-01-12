Pennsylvania’s 7,275 new COVID-9 cases reported Tuesday remained below the seven-day average despite including additional cases delayed by computer maintenance.
The death toll continued, with 227 new cases bringing the state total to more than 18,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There have been 733,429 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18,080 deaths in Pennsylvania since the pandemic hit the state in March.
On Monday, the department said some cases reported Sunday were not included in Monday’s report due to computer maintenance. They were to be included in Tuesday’s report.
Even with the additional cases, Westmoreland was the region’s only county with a triple-digit increase in cases.
On Tuesday, the state’s seven-day average was 8,502 new cases a day, down from 8,722 average cases on Monday. The seven-day average had been trending higher since hitting a low of 7,134 on New Year’s Eve.
Westmoreland County reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, Cambria had 87, Somerset had 48, Bedford had 39, Blair had 67, Indiana had 23, Clearfield had 61 and Centre had 65.
Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Clearfield counties each reported two deaths, Indiana County reported one, Centre County reported five and Westmoreland County reported eight.
