WINDBER – While testing for the novel coronavirus is still primarily available for those with symptoms of COVID-19, antibody testing is becoming more available.
The test shows if the body developed specific antibodies against the coronavirus, indicating the individual previously had COVID-19.
Last month, UPMC Health System announced it would be giving all patients the antibody test. Locally, iCare clinics are also offering tests.
Beginning this week, employees at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber may have the tests. Next week, the Windber hospital will offer the antibody tests through local employers, a news release said.
“The antibody test is a simple blood draw that indicates if a person had the virus that causes COVID-19 and has developed antibodies against it,” the press release said. “This is helpful because it can indicate whether someone has been previously infected, or was exposed 10-21 days ago.”
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, warned that a positive antibody test may not indicate the individual can’t be infected again.
“Because this is a new virus and was previously unknown, we are learning more every day,” Csikos said. “It is not known for certain whether individuals infected with (the novel coronavirus) who subsequently recover will be protected, either fully or partially, from future infection or how long protective immunity may last.”
During Monday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said positive antibody tests are reported to the Department of Health and included in the daily reports. Department spokesman Nate Wardle clarified in an email that high-risk exposure, along with a positive antibody test, would indicate a probable infection for inclusion in the daily reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.