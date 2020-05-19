Most of the all-terrain vehicle trails on Pennsylvania state forest lands were opened for the season on Tuesday, several days earlier than expected, state forestry officials said.
The early opening was decided on because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said her department’s goal was “to spread out the crowds and allow for greater social distancing practices as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.”
The usual opening day for ATV trails in state forests is the Friday before Memorial Day.
“In most years, the opening weekend and other holiday weekends throughout the summer tend to draw large amounts of ATV enthusiasts to trails,” Dunn said. “While ATV riders ride on separate machines at distances farther apart than six feet, the parking areas will be crowded on the bigger weekends, including the opener.”
There are 11 ATV trail systems on state forest lands in Pennsylvania; their locations are available at DCNR’s website, www.dcnr.pa.gov.
According to the website, the nearest such ATV trail to Johnstown, the 18-mile-long Martin Hill trail near Rainsburg, Bedford County, will not reopen at least until midsummer because of an ongoing construction project. Riders were encouraged to consider as an alternative the other ATV trail in Buchanan State Forest – the 15-mile Sideling Hill trail near Wells Tannery, Fulton County.
The early opening date also applies to designated motorcycle trails in Bald Eagle State Forest.
DCNR also reminded riders that all ATVs in Pennsylvania, except for those used solely for business or agricultural purposes, need to be registered and titled. All ATV registrations scheduled to expire on or before May 31 have been extended until June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.