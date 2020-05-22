Atrium parade

Rhonda Swanson, The Atrium activities assistant, joins Henry Cicoone, an Atrium resident, in a Memorial Day parade at the facility in downtown Johnstown on Friday, May 22, 2020.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

Rhonda Swanson, The Atrium activities assistant, joins Henry Cicoone, an Atrium resident, in a Memorial Day parade at the facility in downtown Johnstown on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you