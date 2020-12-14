COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had almost a half-million cases and a total of 12,620 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 3,060,686

• Positive tests: 499,764

• Deaths: 12,620

• Recovered: 58%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 7,143 positives, 34,436 negatives (146 deaths)

• Somerset: 3,328 positives, 16,052 negatives (35 deaths)

• Bedford: 2,403 positives, 7,361 negatives (67 deaths)

• Blair: 6,230 positives, 28,956 negatives (114 deaths)

• Indiana: 3,373 positives, 14,319 negatives (79 deaths)

• Clearfield: 2,861 positives, 13,533 negatives (26 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 14,260 positives, 68,638 negatives (294 deaths)

• Allegheny: 40,874 positives, 280,669 negatives (696 deaths)

• Beaver: 6,256 positives, 34,419 negatives (192 deaths)

• Butler: 6,643 positives, 36,526 negatives (125 deaths)

• Centre: 7,737 positives, 50,233 negatives (106 deaths)

• Fayette: 4,437 positives, 25,449 negatives (41 deaths)

• Greene: 1,152 positives, 6,687 negatives (7 deaths)

• Washington: 6,662 positives, 40,223 negatives (95 deaths)

Other hard-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 76,121 positives, 434,831 negatives (2,207 deaths)

• Montgomery: 28,851 positives, 241,176 negatives (1,009 deaths)

• Delaware: 24,627 positives, 167,461 negatives (851 deaths)

• Bucks: 24,462 positives, 162,738 negatives (782 deaths)

• Lancaster: 22,209 positives, 130,333 negatives (608 deaths)

• Berks: 18,418 positives, 86,430 negatives (490 deaths)

• Chester: 16,105 positives, 137,936 negatives (436 deaths)

• Lehigh: 15,583 positives, 95,903 negatives (424 deaths)

• Luzerne: 13,259 positives, 73,203 negatives (364 deaths)

• Northampton: 12,672 positives, 88,463 negatives (360 deaths)

• Dauphin: 10,926 positives, 71,487 negatives (248 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 6,683 positives, 49,671 negatives (247 deaths)

• Monroe: 4,737 positives, 36,481 negatives (174 deaths)

Case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 14,266.

• Ages 10-19: 44,166.

• Ages 20-29: 90,563.

• Ages 30-39: 75,055.

• Ages 40-49: 67,962.

• Ages 50-59: 75,838.

• Ages 60-69: 59,636.

• Ages 70-79: 35,973

• Ages 80-89: 23,730.

• Ages 90-99: 11,783.

• Ages 100+: 579.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 269,035 cases.

• Male: 228,024 cases.

• Not reported: 2,667 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 50,452 cases.

• White: 228,220 cases.

• Asian: 8,997 cases.

• Other: 4,520 cases.

• Not reported: 207,575 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.