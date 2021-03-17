Less than 20 days out from the removal of the state’s COVID-19 ban on bar seating, business owner Robert Hogue feels pretty good.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “We have a brand new bar, and no one’s been able to sit at it yet.”
Hogue and his brother opened 814 Lanes & Games, including the bar/eatery Bites & Brews, in January – amid statewide COVID-19 restrictions.
Effective April 4, some of those restrictions will be lifted, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
Restaurants may resume bar service, alcohol service will be permitted without the purchase of food, the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted, and indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% for restaurants that follow the state’s self-certification rules.
At the Phoenix Tavern in Cambria City, owner David Sapolich has been offering only curbside pickup for most of the past year.
He said people ask him all the time when he’ll reopen indoor dining.
He said he’s not opening the bar or dining area until he and his wife are both vaccinated.
“We aren’t going to jump the gun,” he said. “Takeout has been consistent. We will wait until we get our vaccines.”
‘Safe for the public’
Occupancy limits for indoor events will also be raised April 4 to 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, Wolf announced.
At Ace’s, a wedding and event facility in Cambria City, co-owner Dustin Greene said weddings as well as charity events have been canceled or postponed because of crowd limitations.
For Ace’s, 25% of its capacity would be 187 people, he said.
“That’s a decent number,” he said. “A larger number would be great, but we have to push forward in a way that will be safe for the public.”
Mixed news, reaction
Johnstown’s largest lodging establishment has been hard hit by COVID-19 limitations.
Crown American Associates owns the Holiday Inn Johnstown Downtown and the hotel’s restaurant – Harrigan’s Café & Wine Deck.
Both have been closed since Dec. 20, but will reopen March 26, said Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American.
“From a restaurant perspective, we are very encouraged by restrictions being lifted April 4,” Radovanic said.
But restrictions on indoor events will not seem to be lifted enough in April to reopen the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, which is managed by Crown American.
“We are disappointed that restrictions for indoor events were only raised from 15% to 25%,” Radovanic said. “For the meeting and conference industry, these small increases do not help much, and we are hopeful a jump to 50% will take place soon.”
