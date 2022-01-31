Coronavirus bug

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even as new COVID-19 numbers have gone into free fall, state officials on Monday announced a new mass testing site in Somerset County and a regional support site in Blair County as part of Pennsylvania’s latest push against the pandemic.

Somerset County’s testing site is in the Friedens Lutheran Church parking lot at 131 S. Main St. It is among five new sites opening this week as part of ongoing free community-based COVID-19 testing in partnership with AMI.

There are also new sites in Clearfield, Fayette, Monroe and Venango counties and continuing sites in Berks, Blair, Centre and Clinton counties.

The testing location at The Johnstown Galleria that had been open through most of January officially closed on Saturday, said Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator.

“We must continue to provide testing opportunities like these and others across the commonwealth to ensure Pennsylvanians have a place to go if they’ve been exposed or are experiencing COVID symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.

The Friedens site opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, operating through Feb. 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The regional support site at the Lutheran Home of Hollidaysburg, 916 Hickory St., is part of a combined effort by the state departments of Health and Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to relieve pressure on hospitals and skilled nursing facilities due to a high number of patients with COVID-19.

Other regional support sites will open in Allegheny, Philadelphia and Clarion counties.

Each facility will receive clinical and non-clinical support staff to open up to 30 beds to allow for more rapid discharge of patients from hospitals, when clinically safe to do so. This frees more beds to meet COVID demands, the health department said in a press release.

Nurses and nurse aides recruited through General Healthcare Resources from other states with lower COVID infection rates will provide clinical staffing support while non-clinical staffing will be provided by members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, all coordinated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, Monday’s update by the Health Department shows the downward trend that began early in the second week of January has become a nosedive.

Friday’s update was not available by press time. Monday’s report showed there were 39,347 new cases statewide since Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day total for new cases on Monday was 79,650, down by 27,000 cases from the previous seven days’ 107,355 cases. One week earlier, on Jan. 17, the seven-day total was 180,184.

Cambria County’s seven-day total dropped from 2,068 on Jan. 17 to 863 on Monday. Westmoreland’s dropped from 3,575 to 2,468.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers, Jan. 27-31

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 322 6 32,639 25,070 668 513 863 663 130,192
Somerset 207 6 17,756 24,175 370 504 516 703 73,447
Bedford 157 1 10,393 21,703 249 520 307 641 47,888
Blair 489 8 27,798 22,817 563 462 1,029 845 121,829
Indiana 411 2 16,326 19,419 324 385 647 770 84,073
Clearfield 342 2 17,977 22,682 296 373 720 908 79,255
Centre 594 3 33,344 20,534 321 198 608 374 162,385
Westmoreland 1,577 10 75,550 21,654 1,231 353 937 269 348,899
Region 4,099 38 231,783 22,117 4,022 384 5,627 537 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 39,347 649 2,661,481 20,790 40,581 317 79,650 622 12,801,937
2-1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you