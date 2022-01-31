JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even as new COVID-19 numbers have gone into free fall, state officials on Monday announced a new mass testing site in Somerset County and a regional support site in Blair County as part of Pennsylvania’s latest push against the pandemic.
Somerset County’s testing site is in the Friedens Lutheran Church parking lot at 131 S. Main St. It is among five new sites opening this week as part of ongoing free community-based COVID-19 testing in partnership with AMI.
There are also new sites in Clearfield, Fayette, Monroe and Venango counties and continuing sites in Berks, Blair, Centre and Clinton counties.
The testing location at The Johnstown Galleria that had been open through most of January officially closed on Saturday, said Art Martynuska, Cambria County Emergency Management Agency coordinator.
“We must continue to provide testing opportunities like these and others across the commonwealth to ensure Pennsylvanians have a place to go if they’ve been exposed or are experiencing COVID symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
The Friedens site opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday, operating through Feb. 12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The regional support site at the Lutheran Home of Hollidaysburg, 916 Hickory St., is part of a combined effort by the state departments of Health and Military and Veterans Affairs and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to relieve pressure on hospitals and skilled nursing facilities due to a high number of patients with COVID-19.
Other regional support sites will open in Allegheny, Philadelphia and Clarion counties.
Each facility will receive clinical and non-clinical support staff to open up to 30 beds to allow for more rapid discharge of patients from hospitals, when clinically safe to do so. This frees more beds to meet COVID demands, the health department said in a press release.
Nurses and nurse aides recruited through General Healthcare Resources from other states with lower COVID infection rates will provide clinical staffing support while non-clinical staffing will be provided by members of the Pennsylvania National Guard, all coordinated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
Meanwhile, Monday’s update by the Health Department shows the downward trend that began early in the second week of January has become a nosedive.
Friday’s update was not available by press time. Monday’s report showed there were 39,347 new cases statewide since Tuesday.
The state’s seven-day total for new cases on Monday was 79,650, down by 27,000 cases from the previous seven days’ 107,355 cases. One week earlier, on Jan. 17, the seven-day total was 180,184.
Cambria County’s seven-day total dropped from 2,068 on Jan. 17 to 863 on Monday. Westmoreland’s dropped from 3,575 to 2,468.
