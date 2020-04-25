The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted rural Cambria and Somerset counties much less than it has the urban center of Allegheny County, located just about 60 miles away.
Forty-six combined confirmed and probable cases have been reported in Cambria and Somerset – a region with about 200,000 residents, as of noon on Saturday, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That is approximately 23 cases per 100,000 people.
Allegheny County's 1,198 cases in a population of 1.2 million amounts to about 100 per 100,000.
However, all three are located in the 11-county southwest region in terms of how the state is looking at the pandemic. Pennsylvania Gov. Tim Wolf's plan to reopen the commonwealth involves – at least in part – analyzing regions as a whole. So how much Allegheny County's higher percentage of cases will affect the local area is to be determined.
“We're going to take many things into consideration, including the regions, but also the specific case ratio and number of cases in each county,” state Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said when asked about the issue during a daily press briefing on Saturday. “So we're going to take all of that into consideration.”
Levine said the Department of Health will look at several factors, including the hospital bed capacity and the ability to handle a possible surge in cases.
“That's one of the reasons, actually, why we're looking on a regional basis – because some of the particular rural counties don't have a lot of hospitals,” Levine said. “But we will need to take into consideration the regional availability of beds and resources to take care of patients if we do see an outbreak of COVID-19.”
She also emphasized the need for contact tracing testing.
“I don't have a specific number for you, but we certainly will need to increase our testing resources,” Levine said. “We are working on that, as we speak. … We are particularly going to want to target testing in those areas that the governor identifies that will go from red to yellow.
"We're going to want to make sure that we're able to do testing of even mildly symptomatic Pennsylvanians so that we can prevent any potential outbreak in those regions.”
The state also provided a daily update on the number of cases.
There are now more than 40,000 confirmed or presumed cases in Pennsylvania, with the number increasing by 1,397 from 38,652 to 40,049 in one day. Confirmed deaths rose from 1,492 to 1,537.
Locally, there are 25 cases and no deaths in Somerset and 21 cases and one death in Cambria. Somerset's total increased by three Saturday.
Bedford, which is in the 13-county southcentral region, has 21 cases with one death.
