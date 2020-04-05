With Pennsylvania’s brick-and-mortar liquor stores closed and a growing number of bars and restaurants following suit due to COVID-19 complications, there could be life-threatening consequences for thousands of Pennsylvanians suffering from alcohol withdrawal, experts warn.
State drug and alcohol officials said they’re prepared for the scenario – ready to direct people to treatment away from the emergency rooms that have become battlefields in the coronavirus pandemic.
“I can say with certainty that our field is equipped to handle this,” said Jennifer Smith, secretary of the state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
“We are ready and waiting to get folks into the treatment and other resources that they need to help mitigate this,” she said. “We are going to do our best to keep everyone out of emergency departments and hospitals, where possible, and make sure that they’re getting into our treatment programs.”
The department prepared for a deluge of calls to its hotline in the days after March 17 – when Gov. Tom Wolf closed Fine Wines and Good Spirits shops statewide.
So, far that hasn’t happened, she said.
In fact, calls to the state hotline 800-662-HELP, for support or alcohol detox, declined – and were down by an additional 20 calls last week, Smith said.
“We’re not sure why,” she said, noting that Pennsylvanians struggling with alcohol abuse disorder may have stocked up on their drinks of choice before the closure or may be more preoccupied with other coronavirus stresses – unemployment or a loved one’s health.
But she said the department wants to send a message that treatment centers are ready to help and detox beds are still available statewide.
Withdrawal symptoms include hallucinations, tremors, seizures and change in blood pressure. For those with a chronic daily dependence on alcohol, sudden withdrawal can cause serious balance issues, heart trouble and metabolic issues that can effect the heart and lungs, state officials warned.
Cambria County Drug and Alcohol Program Administrator Fred Oliveros said his office hasn’t seen an uptick in calls for support locally.
And at this stage, that isn’t surprising, he said.
“There are (remote) parts of the state where the closures are probably having a bigger impact – where there might be logistical concerns about finding alcohol now,” he said. “But here, you can still find a beer distributor or go to Sheetz. There are a lot of bars still open.”
And people with serious alcohol problems are going to adapt, even if their drink preference might not be available, he added.
But for those who want assistance, it’s available, Oliveros said.
“The bottom line is that there’s help,” he said. “If they call and need to detox safely ... there are beds available.”
