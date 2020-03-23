With 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial Authority having $52,147.68 in its account and owing just shy of $51,000 in bills – with almost no revenue coming to the venue in the immediate future due to the coronavirus pandemic – the organization must prioritize its spending.
So the board unanimously voted to direct its executive committee to review expenses, make payments, and then report back to the full authority for ratification of actions during Monday’s regular monthly meeting that was held via conference call.
Major expenses include $3,000 for the City of Johns-town’s amusement tax, $12,500 to 1st Summit, $10,500 to the Johnstown Tomahawks as part of the venue’s naming rights agreement, and $16,031.50 to ASM Global, the arena’s promoter.
The authority recently received a quarterly $45,500 contribution from Cambria County a few weeks ago with no additional money expected until at least June, although the authority has a $100,000 line of credit with 1st Summit if needed.
“Once we pay these bills, whatever we have left is what we have for the next couple of months,” treasurer Marty Kuhar said.
General Manager Jason Blumenfeld, who works for ASM, said the company might need to look to acquire additional funding, since the March and April schedules have been canceled, leaving only a limited revenue from Rayne’s Backyard BBQ, which sells food from inside the area, bringing in money. Blumenfeld is uncertain about future events, including the annual Showcase for Commerce defense contracting expo that nets the arena approximately $35,000.
“That would be a pretty big blow in May if that does not happen,” Blumenfeld said.
When a board member asked Blumenfeld if he thinks visitors will return to the arena when events are held again, he said, “That will depend on the person. Me, myself, I’m already going crazy at home and it’s only been two days that I’ve been home. I’d want to go out and have fun with other people. But, at the same time, they’re watching the news and hearing what’s going on. We’re dealing with a serious matter that could last a very long time.”
Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Deputy Director/EMA Coordinator Art Martynuska joined the call and told the board to keep track of its losses or unusual additional expenses that “can go into the mix as far as making a calculation for financial relief when we get to that point,” in regards to possible federal programs.
“Regardless of the funding mechanism, we do need to make sure that we have a strict accounting,” Martynuska said.
“In the past, we haven’t had the methodology to reach out like we do today to inform people of that, so it’s of utmost importance that you start that accounting process yesterday, if you will.”
