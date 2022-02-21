JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The latest seven-day COVID-19 case totals for Cambria and Somerset counties showed that the counties’ rates of new virus cases dropped yet again last week.
Cambria County logged 242 total cases in the week ending Feb. 17 – down from 354 a week earlier and 566 cases two weeks ago.
Somerset County saw a steeper drop, with its 93 cases in the week ending Feb. 17 down by 122 from the previous week’s total, Department of Health figures show.
Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Somerset counties all have positivity rates under 15% for the first time in months. That rate tracks the percentage of people being tested for COVID-19 who test positive for the virus.
Cambria County’s positivity rate is 10.4%, down from 12.5% the week before. Somerset County’s rate was the lowest in the area, falling from 15.8% to 8.3%.
Blair County’s positivity rate was 11.6%. Bedford County was at 14.6%, falling from 25% a week prior.
The state’s latest seven-day update indicates that just three counties in western Pennsylvania – Armstrong, Clarion and Mercer counties – had more new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Feb. 17 than they did in the week prior.
Dozens of other Pennsylvania counties are seeing decreases, as is the state as a whole.
Daily case counts from over the weekend were also released on Monday.
From Saturday through Sunday, Cambria County added 91 cases and one new death. Cambria now has 34,080 cases and 698 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.
Somerset County added 35 cases, and its fatality total remained unchanged over the weekend. Bedford County added 36 cases and no deaths.
Indiana County added 57 cases and five deaths. Blair County added 46 cases and two deaths. Centre County added 83 cases and two deaths. Clearfield County added 47 cases and three deaths.
Westmoreland County added 200 cases and three deaths.
