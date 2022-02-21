Coronavirus bug

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The latest seven-day COVID-19 case totals for Cambria and Somerset counties showed that the counties’ rates of new virus cases dropped yet again last week.

Cambria County logged 242 total cases in the week ending Feb. 17 – down from 354 a week earlier and 566 cases two weeks ago.

Somerset County saw a steeper drop, with its 93 cases in the week ending Feb. 17 down by 122 from the previous week’s total, Department of Health figures show.

Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Somerset counties all have positivity rates under 15% for the first time in months. That rate tracks the percentage of people being tested for COVID-19 who test positive for the virus.

Cambria County’s positivity rate is 10.4%, down from 12.5% the week before. Somerset County’s rate was the lowest in the area, falling from 15.8% to 8.3%.

Blair County’s positivity rate was 11.6%. Bedford County was at 14.6%, falling from 25% a week prior.

The state’s latest seven-day update indicates that just three counties in western Pennsylvania – Armstrong, Clarion and Mercer counties – had more new COVID-19 cases in the week ending Feb. 17 than they did in the week prior.

Dozens of other Pennsylvania counties are seeing decreases, as is the state as a whole.

Daily case counts from over the weekend were also released on Monday.

From Saturday through Sunday, Cambria County added 91 cases and one new death. Cambria now has 34,080 cases and 698 deaths attributed to the virus since March 2020.

Somerset County added 35 cases, and its fatality total remained unchanged over the weekend. Bedford County added 36 cases and no deaths.

Indiana County added 57 cases and five deaths. Blair County added 46 cases and two deaths. Centre County added 83 cases and two deaths. Clearfield County added 47 cases and three deaths.

Westmoreland County added 200 cases and three deaths.

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.

COVID-19 By the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Population
Cambria 91 1 34080 26177 698 130192
Somerset 35 0 18474 25153 391 73447
Bedford 36 0 10808 22569 265 47888
Blair 46 2 29188 23958 591 121829
Indiana 57 5 17046 20275 337 84073
Clearfield 47 3 18894 23840 320 79255
Centre 83 2 34530 21264 335 162385
Westmoreland 200 3 78579 22522 1318 348899
Region 595 16 241599 23054 4255 1047968
Pennsylvania 1393 84 2744145 21435 42789 12801937

