Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan is as disappointed as any other administrator, coach or student-athlete that the high school winter sports season will be pushed back at least three weeks.
But Callihan also has the perspective of someone who just returned to his job on Thursday after a bout with COVID-19.
“It’s disappointing that we’re going to be starting our season later, but at the same time it’s important to keep our children safe,” said Callihan following Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement of new mitigation guidelines on Thursday afternoon. “I am recovering myself and I understand the magnitude of this disease. It’s tough.
“We’re not giving up hope on having a season,” Callihan added. “We’re looking to press ahead and give these student-athletes as much of a season and a playoff that we can.”
High school sports and other extracurricular activities throughout Pennsylvania temporarily will be halted as part of new restrictions introduced by Wolf in response to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Wolf’s announcement, which will halt practice and competitions for three weeks, did not come as a surprise to many of the region’s coaches, athletic directors and administrators.
Even after the PIAA Board of Directors had announced after a Wednesday Zoom meeting that the PIAA would not delay winter sports, the board noted that the governor might put restrictions in place that would delay the season.
“I dealt with this in the Ken Lantzy game. It was disappointing then,” said Bishop McCort Catholic Athletic Director Ralph DeMarco, one of the organizers of the June Lantzy all-star football game. “Now we’re dealing with it in the high school winter season and it’s disappointing again, but if it’s saving lives and it’s keeping people healthy in the long run, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. It’s common sense in my mind.”
Wolf said the temporary COVID-19 mitigation efforts throughout Pennsylvania will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and expire at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
“We know that COVID-19 thrives in places where people gather together,” Wolf said during Thursday’s televised announcement. “Therefore these protective mitigation measures target high-risk environments and activities. They aim to reduce the spread of this devastating virus.”
The governor then listed guidelines for five types of scenarios affected by the new guidelines.
“First, extracurricular activities at schools will be suspended, including tournaments and practices,” Wolf said. “Second, indoor gatherings and events will be limited to no more than 10 people. Outdoor gatherings and events will be limited to no more than 50 people.
“Third, indoor dining for this three-week period will be suspended,” he added. “Take-out delivery and outdoor dining operations remain in place.
“Fourth, indoor operations will be suspended for this three-week period at theaters, at concert venues, museums, movies, the arcades, casinos, bowling alleys, private clubs and all other similar entertainment recreational or social facilities as will indoor operations at gyms and other fitness facilities,” Wolf said.
“Fifth, in-person businesses that serve the public, like retail, may only operate at up to 50% occupancy.”
Even prior to Wolf’s update, individual schools such as Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown and Richland as well as conferences throughout the region already had made decisions to delay winter sports – boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming, wrestling, hockey and rifle.
Last month, the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference had implemented a delay to the season that would have had practices start on Monday and games begin on Jan. 8. The LHAC met Thursday to adapt to the PIAA’s Wednesday announcement requiring 15 practices before competition could start.
“Everything went out the window (after Wolf’s announcement),” DeMarco said of the meeting.
“This was something we expected after looking at the data,” Greater Johnstown High School Athletic Director Kerry Pfeil said of Wolf’s announcement. “Our ultimate goal is not only keeping our student-athletes safe but also keeping safe those that live with them or are around them on a daily basis.”
Coaches and student-athletes certainly are disappointed, but they’ve become accustomed to such circumstances. Many returning basketball players, swimmers or hockey players had their postseasons cut short in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
Those who participated in fall sports endured a summer of uncertainty and delays as well as a few postponements and forfeits.
“I think you’ve just got to take the same approach you do when preparing for anything in life,” said Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach Ryan Durham, whose two-time defending District 6 Class AAAAA Trojans are considered a top contender in the LHAC and District 6. “You can only control what you can control. Plan for the rest.
“It’s frustrating but you have to take into consideration the environment we’re living in. I think we eventually are going to get to a season. Hopefully, we will get to a season safely so everyone can enjoy high school sports.
“We’ll take it day by day and hour by hour,” Durham added. “Whenever we can get back to work we’ll do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.