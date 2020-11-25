As Cambria County remains in the “substantial” category of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s community transmission table, several area schools have announced further adjustments to education models, including Greater Johnstown, Richland, Portage Area and Windber Area.
Greater Johnstown is extending its remote learning period by nearly two weeks to Dec. 11, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The district entered remote learning in the beginning of November and was set to remain there until Tuesday, but increasing local cases of the virus have forced administrators to adjust their earlier plans.
“The biggest obstacle we are facing and challenged within our school district is the amount of COVID positive cases with our staff and the amount of quarantining dealt with because of contact tracing,” Arcurio said.
Despite those issues, Arcurio stated that she was thankful for the school board’s mindful approach regarding the Greater Johnstown families and providing them with advance notice about instructional changes.
Several school districts in the area are dealing with similar staffing issues, including Richland, which announced this week that after the Thanksgiving holiday, students there will begin remote learning that will last until Dec. 14.
“Although our in-person environment remains safe and our current transmission rates remain relatively low, over the past 10 days we have seen a significant increase in student and staff quarantines,” a district release said.
Due to those situations, Richland began facing staffing challenges and administrators decided to adjust the educational approach.
The release notes that the shortages were caused by the quarantines, not because of a large number of employees testing positive for the virus.
On Wednesday, the district reported its latest case of COVID-19.
According to administrators, the instance involved a high school student.
When in-person classes resume Dec. 14, kindergarten through 12th grade will enter a hybrid model of education and attend school every other day.
Those choosing to remain in remote learning will continue with that educational method.
“We are incredibly proud to have provided our students a safe and meaningful in-person instructional program for 14 weeks ... and pledge to be in-person again as conditions around the pandemic improve,” the release said.
Additionally, all extracurricular activities will be postponed through the end of November.
Those activities are permitted to restart Tuesday in a limited capacity and must adhere to board-approved health and safety protocols.
Winter practices are to officially start Dec. 14.
Other districts to announce adjusted educational approaches include Portage and Windber.
“Due to the number of cases of COVID-19 and the large number of individuals being placed in quarantine within our community, the Portage Area School District will transition to a remote learning environment for students in grades K-12 beginning Tuesday, Nov. 24th,” Superintendent Eric Zelanko wrote in his weekly update.
The only students allowed in the schools at this time are those with individualized education programs and anyone without internet access at home.
If the situation permits, Portage will return to face-to-face classes on Dec. 7.
Windber students also started remote learning this week.
“As Somerset County has now been seeing substantial increases in COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row and more of our students, staff and families are either at risk, quarantined or ill, we must make the decision to move to complete virtual learning,” a message on the Windber website said.
The district will pick up remote learning Tuesday after the Thanksgiving break and remain there until Dec. 11.
Students in K4 through second grade will continue with homework packets, and third- through 12th-graders will do daily work using Google Classroom.
