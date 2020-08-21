Area school districts are considering a number of options regarding a safe return to learning. Many were planning on a total reopening with mitigation efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, new guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and state department of health suggests a new approach is needed.
Here is a list tracking what local school districts are planning.
School districts’ plans
• Bedford Area: Students in schools every other week, alphabetically; off weeks learning online. Start date: Aug. 20.
• Berlin Brothersvalley: Students attending in person daily; providing three washable face masks; temperature screenings. Start date is Sept. 1.
• Bishop Carroll Catholic: Students attending in person daily; one-way halls; socially distanced classrooms. Start date: Aug. 27-28
• Bishop McCort Catholic: Students attending in person daily; regular screenings; reduced lunchroom capacity; Start date: phased reopening Aug. 26-28.
• Blacklick Valley: Students in schools twice per week until Oct. 30; alternate days online; modified curriculum. Start date: Sept. 8
• Cambria County Christian: Students attending in person daily; no fabric backpacks; lunch in homeroom; temperature checks. Start date: Aug. 31.
• Cambria Heights: Students in schools twice per week; alternating alphabetical schedule; alternate days online; Wednesdays early dismissal. Start date: Sept. 8.
• Central Cambria: Students in schools twice per week; alternate days online; alphabetically. Start date: Sept. 8.
• Chestnut Ridge: Hybrid model; PreK-grade 7, every day; grades 8-12, alternating days divided alphabetically; early dismissal on Fridays beginning Aug. 28; Start date: Aug. 20.
• Conemaugh Township: Students attending in person daily; socially distanced classes; redesigned master schedules; staggered use of communal spaces. Start date: Aug. 26.
• Conemaugh Valley: Students in schools twice per week until Oct. 30; alternating groups and block schedule; Fridays and off days online. Start date: Aug. 31.
• Everett Area: Students alternating every other week in schools; Fridays and alternate days online; adjusted bell schedule. Start date: Aug. 20
• Ferndale Area: Students attending in person daily; visitors will be restricted; socially distanced classrooms; schedules designed for maximum space. Start date: Aug. 31.
• Forest Hills: Hybrid model until at least Sept. 14; geographically-based alternating schedule; alternate days online. Start date: phased reopening Aug. 26-28.
• Genesis Christian Academy: Students attending in person daily; field trips and travel activities cancelled; limited class sizes; spaced out desks. Start date: Aug. 26.
• Greater Johnstown: Students attending in person daily; increased sanitation; limited class transitions; Start date: delayed until Sept. 8. Monitoring COVID-19 information.
• Holy Name: Students attending in person daily; socially distanced classrooms; assigned cafeteria seats; no sharing of materials. Start date: Aug. 18.
• Hope for Hyndman Charter School: Students attending in person daily; same direction seating; students won’t change classes; scheduled breaks. Start date: Aug. 18.
• Johnstown Christian: Students attending in person daily; staggered use of communal areas; student/staff training; limited visitors. Start date: Aug. 26.
• Ligonier Valley: Hybrid model; PreK-grade 8, twice per week; grades 9-12, on a preferred schedule; alternate days online. Start date: Aug. 31.
• Meyersdale Area: Students attending in person daily; no-touch drinking fountains; limited class transitions; no visitors in the school. Start date: Sept. 1.
• North Star: Students attending in person daily; limited sharing of materials; increased sanitation; social distancing. Start date: Aug. 27.
• Northern Bedford County: Students attending in person daily; no group work; daily health review. Start date: Sept. 14.
• Northern Cambria: Students attending in person daily; paperless operation; masks issued to students; assigned seating in cafeteria. Start date: Aug. 27.
• Penn Cambria: Students attending in person twice per week; alternating alphabetical schedule; alternate days online. Start date: Sept. 8.
• Portage Area: Hybrid model; K-grade 8, five days per week; grades 9-12, twice per week; Wednesdays half day; alternate days online. Start date: Sept. 8.
• Purchase Line: Students attending in person twice per week; alternating alphabetical schedule; Fridays and off days online. Start date: Sept. 8.
• Richland: Daily; touchless water fillers; use of fogging machines; redesigned master schedules; Start date: Aug. 26.
• Rockwood Area: Students attending in person daily; increased classroom space; staggered transitions; lessons outside as feasible. Start date: Sept. 1.
• Salisbury-Elk Lick: Students attending in person daily; altered scheduling; common area use suspended; limit visitors. Start date: Aug. 26.
• Shade Central City: Students attending in person daily; walkthrough temperature scanners; masks provided; lunch in classrooms. Start date: Sept. 1.
• Shanksville-Stonycreek: Students attending in person daily; socially distanced classes; students carry everything in book bags; one-way halls. Start date: Sept. 1.
• Somerset Area: Students attending in person daily; use of fogging machines; alternative learning spaces; assemblies held virtually. Start date: Sept. 1.
• Turkeyfoot Valley Area: Students attending in person daily; limited use of group areas; socially distanced classes; daily ventilation checks. Start date: Sept. 1.
• United: Students attending in person daily; no assemblies; staggered hallway access; limited use of communal spaces. Start date: Aug. 26.
• Westmont Hilltop: Hybrid model until Sept. 25; alternating schedule for 3-12; K-2, five days per week; off days online. Start date: Aug. 26.
• Windber Area: Students attending in person daily; no groups; desks facing same direction; portable dividers. Start date: Aug. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.