Area school administrators say they weren’t shocked Tuesday when Gov. Tom Wolf announced that, through a Pennsylvania Department of Health order, students in all K-12 schools in the state would be required to wear masks indoors.
“With the rise in the cases and what we’re hearing with those numbers and transmission rates, I guess I’m not as surprised as I may have been a month ago,” Conemaugh Valley School District Superintendent Shane Hazenstab said.
His district started school Thursday and had a mask-optional policy in place – unless there was a mandate otherwise.
Tuesday’s order, issued through the the Disease Prevention and Control Law and signed by acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam, applies to all public and private schools, daycare centers, early learning facilities and career and technical centers.
Hazenstab recognized that the issue is polarizing and said the goal is to remain in school and provide the students with a successful year.
“We’ll adjust and we’ll make it work,” he said.
Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar, superintendent of Conemaugh Township Area School District, wasn’t surprised by the order either.
He said that’s because there’s been so much concern regarding the delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
Jason Moore, Central Cambria School District superintendent, commented that there had been rumors going around for a week or more that this mandate would be issued.
He said that although he couldn’t “speak to the efficacy of masks,” because that’s not his area of expertise, “there’s no question that wearing masks will keep more students in school for in-person instruction,” for which there is no replacement, he said.
‘Outpouring of messages’
Christine Dahlin, a Greater Johnstown School District mother and University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown assistant professor of biology, supported the action.
“I am thrilled that Gov. Wolf is listening to the best available science by mandating masks,” she said.
Dahlin had encouraged Greater Johnstown to adopt a mask-required policy, which the board did on Aug. 20.
She said she feels “safer knowing that now our local school boards can’t repeal or change their mask policies.”
Richland School District, which adopted a last-minute mask mandate, was the first to publicly report instances of COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.
In a Monday release, administrators said an elementary and a high school student had contracted the disease but weren’t in close contact with any other learners and no additional quarantines were necessary.
Until now, masking rules have been left up to individual school districts, with Wolf’s administration stating that the decision will remain local.
However, during a press conference on Tuesday, the governor asaid there is a need to step in due to rising cases of the disease throughout the state as schools start a new year.
“My office has seen an outpouring of messages and calls, primarily from parents of young children concerned about the lack of mask requirements in the schools they’re sending those children to,” Wolf said. “Those parents and community members are asking for our help to keep their kids safe in school, especially in places with high or substantial rates of transmission, which now actually includes every single county in Pennsylvania. It’s crucial for students and staff to wear masks in school.”
‘Reason ... delta variant’
The governor added that politics need to be put aside to do what is necessary to keep children learning in person, and said doing nothing was not an option.
Beam pointed to “steep increases” in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths connected to COVID-19.
In July, there were fewer than 300 cases per day logged, while around 3,000 daily instances have been reported in August. On Tuesday, there were nearly 2,000 individuals hospitalized versus roughly 245 in mid-July, Beam said.
Additionally, the number of cases among Pennsylvania children – infants to 17-year-olds – rose by 277% between mid-July and Aug. 28.
“The reason for this dramatic jump in cases is the delta variant, which now makes up more than 98% of the COVID cases in Pennsylvania,” Beam said. “This mutation of the virus is extremely powerful and highly transmissible.”
Both she and Wolf said masking will help mitigate the spread of the disease.
Wolf said that the mandate will be reviewed regularly, with the first analysis coming in the beginning of October.
He said when the state education system isn’t under threat of the disease, the mask mandate will be rescinded.
Wolf doesn’t expect any legal challenge from the state Legislature and repeatedly said he thinks there will be widespread support from parents, administrators and elected officials regarding this order.
The order will go into effect Tuesday.
Rich Askey, Pennsylvania State Education Association president, released a statement in support of the action following the announcement.
“Making sure that our schools can safely begin the school year in person, continue in person, and end in person continues to be PSEA’s top priority,” Askey said. “We know that is the best learning environment for Pennsylvania’s students. That’s why it is so important to follow CDC guidance and put universal masking policies in place as students return to school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.