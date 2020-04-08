With Gov. Tom Wolf asking people to wear masks when they leave their homes to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, area residents are putting their sewing skills to the test and making handmade versions for those in need.
Davidsville resident Quenna Smith started making masks about two weeks ago after seeing a plea from Somerset County commissioners looking for individuals to sew masks.
She recruited friends and area residents asking them to lend a hand in the effort.
“Everyone kind of pitched in, and I have a group of about 15 ladies who have been sewing and we’ve been distributing them to nursing homes, EMTs and nurses at Conemaugh (Memorial Medical Center),” she said. “We’ve delivered about 1,700 so far. It’s amazing how people are stepping up.”
Those involved come to Smith’s home to replenish supplies and then bring back the finished masks or she goes and picks them up for delivery.
“We’ve been mostly doing medical personnel but some have been made for family members and friends who have health needs,” Smith said.
Other donation locations include Laurel View Village, LaurelWood Care Center, Quality Life Services and Windber Woods Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center along with doctor offices, labs and Market Basket.
“Anyone who has to be out in the public we’ve been trying to supply them, too,” Smith said.
“We’re giving them out all over.”
Smith, a member of the Rotary Club of Conemaugh Township, said the club’s mission is to help the community and making masks is filling a need.
“It’s actually helping these sewers and giving them a purpose right now because they’re at home and getting depressed, so it’s helping them get through this time knowing they are helping others,” she said.
Smith said she’s ordered more supplies that should arrive in the next few days.
“As long as I have sewers who are able to continue and the need is there we’ll keep making them and getting them delivered,” she said.
Shelley Johansson said following the governor’s request she felt making masks was something she could do to help people feel a little bit safer.
The Westmont resident makes quilts, tote bags and objects made out of cloth so she had plenty of fabric along with 17 yards of elastic.
“I found a pattern that made sense to me and it’s a simple object to make that doesn’t take that much fabric,” Johansson said. “I started making them for people I know.”
To date, she’s made around 60 masks in varying in colors and patterns that include mustaches and cocktail glasses.
“It doesn’t take me that long with this pattern,” Johansson said. “I’ve got a very fine and very fast sewing machine that I’m familiar using so I can really churn them out pretty quickly.”
She said she’s used all the elastic she had on hand but has ordered more.
“I’ll continue making these as long as people will feel safer having one,” Johansson said.
“I’m making them as fast as I can and I will make more as soon as I get more elastic.”
She added that making masks is her way to pay it forward.
“The work is pleasant to me and I obviously enjoy sewing, but occasionally as I sew the nature of what I’m doing hits me and I have to stop for a second and breathe,” Johansson said. “I know that I speak for everyone who is engaged in this activity when I say I hope I will never have an occasion to make this particular article again.”
Chris Halle, owner of Stairs’ Restaurant, 403 W. Patriot St., Somerset, started out making masks at home but moved the operation to the business that’s open for takeout and delivery only.
“Our dining room has been turned into our sewing room,” the Somerset resident said. “We have sewing machines and volunteers and we’re keeping everyone apart so it’s been wonderful.”
She said in the past few days staff and community volunteers they’ve put out over 1,000 masks.
“Every table is being used and has a sewing machine with people sewing and cutting,” Halle said. “We also have people donating material. It’s such a community event, and it’s really emotional with the amount of help we’ve received.”
All the masks are being given out for free to anyone who needs one.
Those interested in a mask are asked to call the restaurant at 814-443-4195.
“We’re getting them out as fast as we can, we usually come in about 7 and finish up at 10 or 11 at night and come back in and do it again the next day,” Halle said. “We are going to do this until there is nobody calling us. We’ll go until we can’t go anymore.”
Currently, there is a waiting list that’s closing in on 900 mask requests.
“We want to make sure that everyone is being protected and get these out there for them,” Halle said. “We’re doing our part.”
For updates, visit the shop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StairsInTownRestaurant.
After seeing a group on Facebook making masks in the Bedford area, Nicole Chase decided to create one for the Johnstown region.
About two weeks ago she started Masks for Local Healthcare Providers – Johnstown/Windber group and those making masks and needing them are invited to join.
“I had planned to make some masks but this is a way to get some other people involved,” Chase said.
So far, the group has made over 1,300 masks.
“We have quite a few people who have been really involved in making them and I have people dropping off finished masks on my porch everyday and picking up supplies,” Chase said.
She said she’s been coordinating the donations and giving them to doctor’s offices, nursing homes, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona.
“We’re taking them all over the place,” Chase said.
She said she anticipated just a few people joining the group, but it has close to 200 members.
“It really has evolved with most of the mask donations coming from people I’ve never met before,” Chase said. “We’re all coming together to help out.
“It’s like an online sewing circle.”
As long as the need is there, the groups plans to keep sewing.
“It’s a way to show appreciation to those providers in our community,” Chase said.
Those interested can request to join the group at www.facebook.com/groups/966080910476328.
Sharon Kalaha, of Berlin, started making masks four weeks ago originally for her family.
But after hearing about the Somerset County commissioners’ effort in making masks to supply fire and EMS responders along nursing home and medical workers across the county, she decided to volunteer to sew some.
“I’ve made about 100,” Kalaha said. “I’ve made mine with ties because there’s this elastic shortage.”
Completed masks for the county she drops off at a box in front of the courthouse.
Kalaha also has sewn masks for a nursing home in Meyersdale and an area doctor’s office and sent some to family and friends.
“I’m going to keep doing this for the commissioners and will do this as long as they need people to sew,” she said. “I want to share with everybody who could use one. I’m just sitting around anyway so I’m trying to help in some little way.”
