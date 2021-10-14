JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A review of state data shows disparities in vaccination rates for both residents and employees of 26 nursing homes across Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties.
The online report is updated weekly with the latest data. Currently, all homes are reporting vaccine rates through either Sept. 19 or Sept. 26.
For residents’ vaccinations, Arbutus Park Manor in Richland Township leads local counties with 99.2% of all residents fully vaccinated.
It is among eight homes with more than 90% of residents vaccinated.
The Presbyterian Home of Hollidaysburg reports 97.4% of its staff is fully vaccinated, putting it on top in that category.
HAIDA Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Hastings had the lowest resident rate of vaccination at 65.2% and Pennknoll Village in Everett had the lowest rate for employees at 29.6%.
In Cambria County, Arbutus Park also had the highest staff vaccination rate at 68.4% and Quality Life Services of Westmont reported the lowest rate, with 41.8% of its staff fully vaccinated.
In Somerset County, The Patriot – a Choice Community led in both categories, with 86.4% of residents and 75% of staff vaccinated. Siemons’ Lakeview Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center had the lowest resident rate at 73.9% and Meyersdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center had the lowest staff rate at 46.3%.
The Presbyterian Home also led Blair County for resident vaccinations at 98.1%. Altoona Center for Nursing Care reported the county’s lowest resident rate at 69%. Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Altoona showed the lowest staff rate at 47.8%.
Bedford County only has two nursing homes. Promedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Bedford reported a 77.3% resident rate and a 45.9% staff rate. Pennknoll Village’s resident rate was 77.1%.
Countywide vaccination rates for those fully vaccinated are 35.6% in Bedford, 48% in Blair, 44.8% in Somerset and 52.1% in Cambria.
Across Pennsylvania, 57.8% of all residents are now fully vaccinated, the health department reported Thursday.
Statewide numbers rising
Meanwhile, the pandemic’s latest surge continues to grip the state, with 5,253 new COVID-19 cases and 108 additional deaths included in the health department’s daily update.
The updates bring the state totals to 1,496,330 cases and 30,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
It puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 4,590 cases a day. The average has hovered in the 4,500-5,000 range for about a month.
There were 10 additional deaths in the local eight-county region, including two each in Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Westmoreland counties and single deaths in Indiana and Clearfield counties.
Cambria had 76 new cases, Somerset had 39, Bedford had 46, Blair had 79, Indiana had 27, Clearfield had 26, Centre had 61 and Westmoreland had 159 new cases.
