JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hospitalizations across the region saw their most significant increase since fall over the past seven days, climbing from 19 last week to 35 on Wednesday.
The jump comes as the region has been slowly inching up from a low point this spring and the combined total includes hospitals in Blair (13), Cambria (16), Bedford (2) and Somerset (4).
Across Pennsylvania, hospitalizations rose at a much lower rate – approximately 3% – to 1,329 over the past week.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show hospitalizations remain on the upswing across much of the U.S.
In recent weeks, the state has been issuing updates once weekly and Wednesday's data showed Cambria County had added 219 more cases since June 25.
The county now has seen 35,633 cases since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 and the death toll is now 737.
That's four more than the total two weeks earlier.
Cambria County's COVID-19 positivity rate rose slightly over the past week to 8.6%, according to the state Department of Health.
On a statewide level, Pennsylvania added 25,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
Somerset county added 120 cases and now has 19,124, along with 410 deaths.
Bedford and Blair added 65 and 195 respective cases.
Bedford County has 11,210 cases total and 278 deaths.
Blair has 30,467 cases and 625 deaths, which is up seven from two weeks earlier.
Indiana County added 125 cases to reach 18,073. Indiana County's total deaths, 360, is up two from mid-June.
Centre added 357 cases over the past seven days. Centre reached 37,081 cases and 355 deaths.
Westmoreland now has tallied a total of 83,060 cases and 1,393 deaths.
Pennsylvania's rolling total reached 2,932,186 after adding 24,862 cases over the past week.
The state death count since 2020 is 45,254.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that 78.6 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 69 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Those totals inches up a 10th of a percent from last week.
