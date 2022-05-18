JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Six of eight counties in the region had at least 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, and all but one saw a seven-day jump over the previous week’s count, data show.
But the region’s hospitalizations remain level.
Cambria County added 188 cases over the past week and one death. Somerset and Bedford added 50 and 39 cases, respectively, with no new fatalities, while Indiana County added 117 cases and two new deaths.
Blair County had 149 new cases, Clearfield County had 144, Centre County had 310 and Westmoreland County had 599. Blair and Westmoreland counties added two new deaths apiece, while Centre added one.
Pennsylvania added 84 more deaths over the past week.
Across Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties, 19 total people were hospitalized on Wednesday.
