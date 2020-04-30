Almost $140,000 in new U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Housing Choice Voucher program funding has been allocated for Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The amounts are $97,720 for Johnstown Housing Authority, $31,932 for the Housing Authority of the County of Bedford and $8,264 for Somerset County Housing Authority, according to information released by HUD. More details about how the money can be used are expected to soon follow.
“We don’t know when it will arrive and what are the contingencies about use of those funds,” Johnstown Housing Authority Chairman Charles Arnone said. “I should know something more detailed by mid-week next week.”
Pennsylvania will receive $8.1 million in new funding.
“I am pleased that Pennsylvania will receive more than $8.1 million to help our public housing authorities provide safe, clean, reliable housing to the communities they serve,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said in a press release statement. “Eighty-three different housing authorities across the Commonwealth will be able to use funding from the Housing Choice Voucher program to ensure they can meet emerging needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain existing programs.
“Housing insecurity is among the challenges worsened by this crisis and these grants come at a time when families and individuals need assistance most.”
