coronavirus

Eight counties in the region added 72 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's updated information.

Cambria, Centre and Westmoreland led those numbers with 13, 24 and 21 additional instances, respectively.

Somerset, Blair and Clearfield counties added one COVID-19 death each and Westmoreland County's total increased by two.

Cambria, Bedford, Indiana and Centre's counts remained unchanged in that category.

Across Pennsylvania, there were 1,272 new cases and 17 more fatalities associated with the virus.

With those increases, the state is close to 2.8 million total instances and has logged 44,442 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national data show death and hospital admission trends continue to decline but total cases appear to be increasing.

Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties are still experiencing a decrease in the case rate for the past seven days, but Centre, Blair, Westmoreland and Indiana are seeing spikes for that time period.

According to CDC data, those areas have a 116%, 95%, 53% and 31% change, respectively.

Despite that, 64 counties in the commonwealth are still reporting low for community transmission levels, with Sullivan, Bradford and Susquehanna listed in the medium category.

To date nearly 19 million vaccinations have been administered, the state DOH reports.

That's 8.3 million partial inoculations, 7.3 million full doses and 3.3 million additional shots administered.

Philadelphia has also instituted a mask mandate due to rising numbers.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

COVID-19 Numbers

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 13 0 34574 26556 723 130192
Somerset 1 1 18712 25477 405 73447
Bedford 0 0 10970 22908 275 47888
Blair 2 1 29665 24350 611 121829
Indiana 5 0 17415 20714 354 84073
Clearfield 6 1 19287 24335 345 79255
Centre 24 0 35245 21705 348 162385
Westmoreland 21 2 79759 22860 1362 348899
Region 72 5 245627 23438 4423 1047968
Pennsylvania 1272 17 2791018 21802 44442 12801937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you