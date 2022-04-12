Eight counties in the region added 72 new novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's updated information.
Cambria, Centre and Westmoreland led those numbers with 13, 24 and 21 additional instances, respectively.
Somerset, Blair and Clearfield counties added one COVID-19 death each and Westmoreland County's total increased by two.
Cambria, Bedford, Indiana and Centre's counts remained unchanged in that category.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 1,272 new cases and 17 more fatalities associated with the virus.
With those increases, the state is close to 2.8 million total instances and has logged 44,442 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national data show death and hospital admission trends continue to decline but total cases appear to be increasing.
Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties are still experiencing a decrease in the case rate for the past seven days, but Centre, Blair, Westmoreland and Indiana are seeing spikes for that time period.
According to CDC data, those areas have a 116%, 95%, 53% and 31% change, respectively.
Despite that, 64 counties in the commonwealth are still reporting low for community transmission levels, with Sullivan, Bradford and Susquehanna listed in the medium category.
To date nearly 19 million vaccinations have been administered, the state DOH reports.
That's 8.3 million partial inoculations, 7.3 million full doses and 3.3 million additional shots administered.
Philadelphia has also instituted a mask mandate due to rising numbers.
