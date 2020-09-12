Cambria, Bedford and Somerset counties added three new positive cases of COVID-19 each, the Pennsylvania Department of Heath reported on Saturday.
Indiana County added 18 new cases and Blair County added six.
Cambria added one COVID-19 death and has recorded seven since the pandemic began, according to state data.
There were 920 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bring the statewide total to 143,805. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
There are 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, with 25 new deaths reported. The state health department did not update county by county deaths totals.
"We know that congregation, especially over the holidays and in college and university settings, yields increase case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, an telework will help keep our case counts low."
