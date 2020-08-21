The Northern Cambria girls volleyball team is the two-time defending PIAA Class A champion, and senior Maggie Hogan was thrilled to hear that the PIAA Board of Directors voted Friday to permit fall sports to resume.
Hogan and the Colts will have the opportunity to build on their championship run – and other area teams across the fall sports spectrum can practice or begin competing Monday, based on individual school district decisions whether or not to play – amid ongoing precautions tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am so excited,” Hogan said. “We have been crossing our fingers hoping that they would let us play. That’s all we were worried about. Now we just have to stay as safe as we can and go play.”
The 25-5 vote during a Friday afternoon Zoom meeting went against Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s strong recommendation on Aug. 6 that youth and high school sports not be played until at least Jan. 1, 2021.
Fall sports may resume on Monday following a two-week pause the PIAA implemented during a special meeting after Wolf made his recommendation.
For football, that means heat acclimatization will begin on Monday.
“It’s an exciting day for kids and their families and everybody that is involved,” said Richland football coach Brandon Bailey, the district’s director of educational services.
Bailey testified Tuesday in favor of playing during a Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee Zoom meeting regarding fall sports.
“It’s just one more hurdle we have to get through,” Bailey said Friday. “People have to continue to be smart and be safe so that the kids can play.”
Sports such as girls tennis, girls volleyball, golf, boys and girls cross country, field hockey and boys and girls soccer may resume practices or compete in events scheduled Monday or later, as long as their respective school districts approve play.
‘No spectators’
While many student-athletes’ families and fans probably were pleased by the news, PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said, “No spectators will be allowed at this point. That’s coming out of the governor’s office.”
Veteran North Star High School girls volleyball coach Tony Crisafulli said while the news was positive for teams throughout the state, uncertainty remains because a number of school districts already have canceled fall sports, including schools in the Philadelphia and Reading areas.
“It’s guarded anticipation,” Crisafulli said of the return to practice and play. “We’re not sure what every school district is going to do. We’re not sure what the governor’s reaction is going to be. We’re not sure what the department of health’s reaction is going to be.
“We’re eager to get back in the gym. Athletes are eager to get back out on the field. There are a lot of moving parts.”
Lombardi did caution that postseason play and state playoffs might be impacted due to the revised schedules.
Current guidelines call for only 25 people to be at an indoor event, and that includes players, coaches, officials and statisticians. So, no fans would be permitted and even some creative rotating of players to hallways or other areas might be necessary in volleyball.
“We are doing our best to adapt to the changes,” Northern Cambria’s Hogan said. “We are hoping that soon they will be letting people into the gym and that they can be spaced out to watch us play.”
The Westmont Hilltop girls soccer team welcomed the news.
“I’m very happy that we’re able to start our season,” said Hilltoppers sophomore girls soccer player Morgan Faight. “I was worried for a little while that we weren’t going to have a season. Now that we’re approved, it feels good.”
The Hilltoppers have adapted to new procedures and safety measures just like so many other teams and student-athletes throughout the region.
“Before practice starts in the mornings and evenings, we all wear masks,” Faight said. “We make sure we’re six feet apart. For games this year we won’t be allowed spectators either. It’s a sacrifice we’ll make so we are able to play our season.”
‘Great for the kids’
Greater Johnstown High School football coach Bruce Jordan said all Trojans athletic teams and students participating in extracurricular activities have strictly followed guidelines to ensure safety throughout the summer, which will pay dividends as the fall sports restart.
“I’m really excited. I think it’s great for the kids in all sports, especially football,” Jordan said. “I think we’ve done a phenomenal job over the course of the summer of trying to make sure all of the pandemic precautions are in place.
“All of us coaches want to make sure our students stay healthy and safe, and that’s probably why we’re not going to have any fans. But I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids to participate in the sports that they love – whether it be football or boys or girls soccer.”
Jordan said many precautions and protocols are followed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“Anytime we’re indoors, we always wear a mask,” Jordan said. “We sanitize our equipment on a daily basis. We take temperature checks every time we meet so that we can be sure. We have questionnaires and ask them various questions to make sure they haven’t had any exposure to COVID-19.”
The safety measures extend to the field.
“When we’re on the field, we can continue to do social distancing,” Jordan said. “It’s a little bit different. We used to have a ‘water buffalo’ where it was community water. Now we have a coach there with individual disposable cups so that they don’t have any cross-contamination.
“At the beginning of the summer it was a little difficult because those were things we didn’t plan on doing,” he said. “Now, it’s become the norm for us. Kids have adapted to it and they want to play. We’re able to sanitize our equipment. We’re able to keep the kids socially distanced. We’re able to get them all the refreshments they need without having cross-contamination.”
‘So much excitement’
In Somerset County, the Berlin Brothersvalley football team returns a lot of talent and is considered a top contender in the WestPAC and District 5.
“There is so much excitement right now, that I am almost at a loss for words,” Mountaineers senior running back/linebacker Preston Foor said after the PIAA decision was announced on Friday. “It has been a roller coaster the last few months and to know that we can play is just such a relief. All of my fellow seniors, we are just so happy right now.”
Foor said that he and his teammates appreciate the support of the community.
“Being from a small town, we know the community is always there for us,” Foor said. “As long as I get to be with my brothers at practice and at games, I don’t really care if there is anyone in the stands.”
Having an opportunity to compete on one of the top girls cross country programs in the state has added significance for Central Cambria senior runner Jenna Smith.
“I am just so excited right now,” Smith said. “We have all been working so hard and I am blown away that we are going to get to run. We have been worried about it for the last couple months because we didn’t get to have spring sports so it’s a real weight off my shoulders to get the chance to show all of our hard work.
“I think we will be able to adapt to any changes that come up.”
“It’s a relief,” said Central Cambria senior cross country runner Toby Cree. “It’s a nice feeling to know we will be running. As a runner, you never know what will happen for sure, and you have to continue to prepare for that. You keep working and always give your best.”
Ferndale Athletic Director Steve Clawson had another reason to follow the PIAA meeting. On Friday, the PIAA Board of Directors approved a football co-op agreement involving the Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale districts, pending approval by the Conemaugh Valley Board of Directors and District 6.
The co-op wouldn’t have mattered much this season had the PIAA not permitted fall sports to begin again.
“I’m glad to see it happen,” Clawson said. “Our coaches, students and athletes are going to have to be very diligent as far as following all the guidelines – wearing their masks, staying apart, sanitizing and so forth. I’m hopeful that as long as they do that we can get through the fall season and get the students back to some sense of normalcy.”
