Eight of the 10 teams in the Cambria County American Legion League have helped form the new Western Pennsylvania Baseball League.
Bedford, Claysburg, Ebensburg, Hollidaysburg, Lilly, Nanty Glo, Somerset and St. Michael will compete with Fannett-Metal and McConnellsburg in a 10-team league beginning on June 15. Each squad will play 18 games, twice against every opponent.
Ever since Legion baseball in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania was canceled on April 13, local managers began the process of formulating a league so players would not miss out this summer.
“We have to get the kids playing this summer,” St. Michael manager Denny Gramling said after Wednesday’s meeting. “The kids want to play baseball so bad, they can taste it.”
Rosters will be expanded to 22 to give coaches more flexibility. Legion rules and regulations will be followed.
Practices can begin Friday when Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties officially enter the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan of reopening the state.
But first, teams must get the OK from school districts and the PIAA to use their fields. Managers went over insurance policies and liability during Wednesday’s meeting.
Gramling said games will be played during weekdays, with the flexibility to play teams from the Greensburg area over the weekend.
A potential playoff scenario would include the top two teams from three divisions, which also includes 14 teams in Westmoreland County and five squads in the Central Penn League (Beech Creek, Philipsburg and State College as examples), competing in a double-elimination tournament.
Johnstown’s Pony and Colt leagues will begin play on June 15. Most games will take place at Roxbury Park, with Flood City Park in Windber to host games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Practices will begin this Friday in conjunction with the opening of Roxbury Park and Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in accordance with Wolf’s green phase.
There are five teams in the Pony division (ages 13 to 14) and 10 squads in Colt (ages 15 to 17). Pony teams will complete an abbreviated 15-game regular season. The length of the Colt season is still undetermined.
According to Public Works administrative assistant Joe Slis, there will be signs at Roxbury Park to alert fans of where they can sit for games. Fans are asked to continue social distancing measures at the park.
The women’s softball league is slated to start June 16, with contests taking place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
