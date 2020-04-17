While the senior centers in Somerset County are currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Somerset Area Agency on Aging Director James Yoder said the home delivered meals program is still up and running.
Because of that, the agency has recently launched a donation program to allow residents to help provide food to the elderly community.
“I thought we’d put this out there and maybe it’d make someone feel good to help seniors,” Yoder said.
Since the closing of the centers, he said the Area Agency on Aging has received multiple calls from people asking if there was some way to lend a hand during these unprecedented times.
That’s what gave him the idea to roll out the donation program.
The agency requests a small donation per meal, but recognizes that not everyone can pay that.
In order to supplement costs, Yoder said the organization is asking community members to sponsor a senior with a $60 donation, which will cover the cost of 30 meals.
“It’s just a nice kind of thing,” Yoder said.
In a flyer from the agency, it’s explained that the federal government, local funds and the Pennsylvania Lottery provide a portion of the proceeds for the meals program.
That’s why the organization relies on private donations.
Yoder said there are about 1,000 meals a day being delivered.
Donations can be made out to the Somerset agency and mailed to the office at 1338 S. Edgewood Ave., Somerset, Pa. 15501, with attention given to “Sponsor a Senior.”
At the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging, Administrator M. Veil Griffith said the organization has seen a “modest” increase in at-home delivery requests.
Since the pandemic hit the area, the agency has seen no interruption in its meal service and continues to provide food for elderly residents in the area.
Griffith explained that food is prepared by The Nutrition Group at the senior center in downtown Johnstown then sent to the other nine centers throughout the county.
From there, it’s the responsibility of those centers to put the meals together for residents around that area.
The Cambria County Area Agency on Aging supplies just under 300,000 meals a year, Griffith said.
Around 200,000 of those meals are home delivery.
The agency makes “every effort to accommodate” the elderly in Cambria County, according to Griffith, and said the organization is always accepting donations.
She explained that if anyone would like to contribute to the efforts of the agency, donations can be made out to the Cambria County Area Agency on Aging and sent to the office at 110 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
“We’re very appreciative of any donation in any amount,” Griffith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.