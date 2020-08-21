EBENSBURG – Applications are now open for two new Cambria County grant programs designed to support businesses, nonprofits and municipalities that have sustained financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday.
Detailed eligibility requirements, application instructions and other information about the grants is available online at the county’s website, www.cambriacountypa.gov/covid-19.aspx. Applications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Handwritten applications will not be accepted.
One of the programs is aimed at providing help to municipalities in that are experiencing economic hardship as a result of the pandemic, and the other will assist small businesses and nonprofits that have been affected, county officials said. Commissioner Scott Hunt said in a press release that he and his fellow county leaders “hope these funds give them a little peace of mind.”
Both programs are being funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided to Cambria County through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
“Cambria County’s small businesses and nonprofits are the heart of our communities and our towns,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said in the press release. “These businesses and non-profits, which contribute so much to our quality of life as a whole, have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and need assistance.”
“The county knows how much our small businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities are struggling financially,” added Commissioner B.J. Smith. “We hope that applicants find comfort knowing they can take advantage of these grants without adding to their stress and debt.”
Grants awarded through the program that’s focused on helping municipalities can be used to help cover pandemic-related expenses, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies or services.
The other program will aim “to help eligible industries and organizations stay in business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, retain employees and be prepared to grow in the future,” county officials said. Grants can be used to help cover losses related to business interruptions, including losses of fundraising revenues for eligible nonprofits.
The first round of funding distributed through the non-governmental program will focus on businesses and organizations “that are vital to sustaining the economy of Cambria County.” Priority will be given to applicants that did not receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds.
Questions about the grants can be submitted by email to QuestionsCambriaCaresGrant@co.cambria.pa.us.
