Eligible property owners and renters seeking help applying for the annual property tax/rent rebate program in Cambria County can still turn to state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr.’s office for help – although the process will change a bit this year due to COVID-19 safety measures.
While Langerholc’s offices are closed for face-to-face meetings, applicants can drop off their documents at the offices and then pick them up once completed, he said.
The property tax rebate program, which offers a maximum standard rebate of $650, is eligible to qualifying homeowners 65 and older as well as people with disabilities.
Applications must be made annually to participate in the program, which begins distributing rebates in July.
Langerholc, R-35th, represents Cambria County, Bedford County and much of Clearfield, including the southern region that borders Cambria County.
To contact one of his offices, call:
• Bedford 814-623-5004
• Clearfield 814-765-0555
• Johnstown 814-266-2277
Applicants may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information online at www.revenue.pa.gov/ by calling, toll-free, 1-888-222-9190.
