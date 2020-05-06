The Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 is moving the annual ATOMS summer courses to a virtual format due to social distancing guidelines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, ATOMS will be a five-week camp from June 15 to July 17 for students in grades second through eighth for the 2019-20 school year where instructors will offer live sessions on more than 10 new and reimagined courses.
This includes the Lizard Virtual Lab, Coding with MIT’s Scratch, Geometry Genius and Backyard Weather Station, to name a few.
During the five weeks, instructors will lead daily interactions with students.
If a student cannot participate, they will be able to access recordings of the live sessions through Canvas, and will be available through the end of August for review.
An informal Zoom meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday for families interested in ATOMS. Parents are asked to email scox@iu08.org to register for this session.
Registration for this virtual camp opened Wednesday.
Cost is $75 per student and can be completed by visiting www.iu08.org/o/aiu8/page/atoms-recharged-program.
