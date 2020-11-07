For a second consecutive day, new COVID-19 cases in the state set a record.
The 4,035 new cases reported Saturday in the Pennsylvania Department of Health's daily update is a 19% increase over the previous record of 3,384 cases reported Friday.
It brings the total number of cases to 227,985.
The statewide recovery rate is 74%.
Total deaths topped the 9,000 mark. With 40 new deaths, the state total Saturday was 9,015 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the state in March.
The death count in Cambria County increased by one Saturday.
Blair and Centre counties also added another death each, while Westmoreland added three.
The death toll held steady Saturday in Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Clearfield.
The death toll across the region is 13 in Cambria County, three in Somerset, nine in Bedford, 35 in Blair, 19 in Indiana, 22 in Centre, and in 118 Westmoreland.
