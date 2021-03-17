After successfully administering nearly 1,200 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a weekend clinic, Highlands Health free medical clinic is teaming up with Senior LIFE Johnstown for another clinic on Thursday.
“I got another 1,100 doses,” Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. “We were begging for vaccine; then the floodgates opened up.”
Vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Senior LIFE Johnstown, 401 Broad St. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Preregistration is required. Those eligible under the state’s Phase 1A who are not on the Highlands waiting list can register at highlandshealthclinic.com/covid. Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, those age 16-64 with certain health conditions and health care workers are included.
Although Highlands Health is continuing to use the same Nightingale Calling LLC robocalling system that led to an overflow crowd for weekend clinics in St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Danchanko said, “We worked out the bugs.”
The clinic also will provide participants with a chance to see inside the Senior LIFE facility, which helps qualified seniors to live independently in their homes and stay out of long-term care facilities.
Danchanko noted that the free clinic has exceeded the national average for reaching those most at-risk for serious illness from COVID-19.
“Of those we have registered, 76% are over 65 years old and 12% are minorities,” Danchanko said. “We are beyond the national average in meeting the needs of minorities.”
The state’s vaccine campaign continues to expand its outreach to marginalized and vulnerable populations, including minorities and those in rural areas, Department of Health officials said during a Tuesday press briefing.
“Studies have shown that public health crises typically have more severe impacts on underserved populations, making them more vulnerable to severe illness and death,” Director of Operational Excellence Brian Lentes said.
The department analyzes demographics in its vaccine distribution to supply the vulnerable populations and works with trusted community sources to help reach those at risk, he explained.
The expanded outreach coincides with the state’s push to register those eligible under Phase 1A by the end of the month, said Lindsey Mauldin, senior adviser for COVID-19 response.
“The order that we put out is attempting to get everyone (in 1A) scheduled by March 31,” she said. “We are working with providers to make sure that we can get folks scheduled for those appointments. Some of those appointments might be scheduled past March.
“Before we move into 1B, we are going to make sure all folks in 1A are vaccinated, or at least scheduled for their vaccination.”
Uptick shown in COVID-19 cases
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to hang on.
Even as the state inches forward with reopening businesses and schools, the COVID-19 pandemic’s downward trend has leveled out, the Department of Health update showed on Tuesday.
The state added 3,119 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the seven-day rolling average to 2,511 cases a day. That’s up from 2,472 average cases a day one week ago but down from 3,189 a month ago.
The health department Early Warning Monitoring System dashboard shows the portion of all COVID-19 tests that come back positive has also leveled out at 5.7% positivity for both of the last two weeks reported.
There were 65 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 970,717 cases and 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 23 COVID-19 cases and one death Tuesday, bringing its totals to 11,981 cases and 403 deaths.
Somerset County added 14 cases with no deaths to reach 6,811 cases and 186 deaths.
Bedford County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 3,890 cases and 129 deaths.
Blair County added 15 cases and two deaths to reach 10,830 cases and 307 deaths.
Indiana County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 5,201 cases and 160 deaths.
Clearfield County added 42 cases and one death to reach 6,681 cases and 122 deaths.
Centre County added 64 cases with no deaths to reach 13,485 cases and 214 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 105 cases and one death to reach 27,751 cases and 689 deaths.
