Path of the Flood Historic Races, which has transformed from what was originally planned to be a one-time commemorative event into an annual gathering that brings hundreds of runners into Johnstown, will not take place in 2020.
On Tuesday, organizers announced the cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The seventh annual event had been planned for May 23.
“I have spent the past month tracking event trends, consulting with race directors, runners, emergency services personnel and our committee to make the best decision possible regarding this year’s event,” Mark Voelker, Path of the Flood director, said.
“Ultimately, our highest priority – concern for participant, volunteer and support personnel health and safety – coupled with the input we received, has forced us to make this difficult and heartbreaking decision.”
The first Path of the Flood run was held in 2014 to mark the 125th anniversary of the 1889 Johnstown Flood. In 2019, about 900 entrants from 22 states competed in the races – a 5K, an 8-mile and half-marathon.
Registrants can request a refund by emailing racedirector.potf@gmail.com by April 30. After May 1, registration fees will become tax deductible donations to Johnstown Area Heritage Association and Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority.
