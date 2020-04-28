Announcement expected Friday on which counties will reopen; Cambria, Somerset add coronavirus cases

Counties will learn Friday if they are included in the first phase of reopening under Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to ease restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease.
“The working plan is: We will be able to make an announcement Friday for regions and counties to go from red to yellow on May 8,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday at a press briefing.
Last week, Wolf announced the three-phased approach to reopening the state economy, moving some areas with low incidence rates from the current red phase to a yellow phase. Initially, he said identified the Department of Health's northwest and north-central regions as the first to move.
Cambria County commissioners were among those who asked if their counties could be considered separately from the health department's regions. Cambria and Somerset counties are in the southwest region with Allegheny County and hard-hit Beaver County.
Beaver and Allegheny on Tuesday reported 21 of 119 new deaths included in the health department update. All 21 new deaths were associated with nursing or personal care homes, eight in Allegheny County and 13 in Beaver County. Westmoreland County reported its 20th death – all in long-term care homes.
Tuesday's report showed 1,214 new cases statewide, including one new case each in Cambria and Somerset counties. Cambria County now has 22 positive coronavirus patients, including one death. Somerset has 26 cases, with no deaths.
Both counties, along with Blair and Bedford counties in the south-central region, remain well under the 50 new cases per 100,000 residents threshold set by Wolf as a benchmark for reopening.
Although Levine stressed that incidence rate is only one factor in determining which counties begin reopening, she added, “I think it is unlikely that a county doesn't meet that threshold, but still would be allowed to reopen.”
Wolf and Levine on Tuesday said the reopening maps are still being developed, based on data and not pre-drawn regions. In addition to incidence rates, the state considers hospital capacity, testing and contact tracing availability.
“We are still looking at our data,” Levine said. “We will be looking until the end of the week, when we will make some announcements for the counties and the regions that go from red to yellow on May 8.”
State officials will explain the selection process after the first round of reopening is announced, she said.
Levine warned that counties that move into the yellow phase on May 8 will not return to business-as-usual. Restaurants and bars will remain closed, except for takeout and delivery, she gave as an example.
“We still want people to practice social isolation,” she said. “We still want businesses to follow the business guidelines, and we want people to wear masks.
“We are going to have to be very, very careful that we don't see outbreaks and we are able to deal with those outbreaks very quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”