Passenger rail service through Johnstown will be restored on June 1, Amtrak officials announced Thursday.
The railroad announced the planned resumption of service on its Pennsylvanian route, which includes one round-trip train per day between New York City and Pittsburgh. The route passes through Johnstown on Norfolk Southern’s Pittsburgh Line.
Service on the Pennsylvanian route has been suspended since March 19 as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Amtrak said the decision to resume service was made “in response to anticipated increased demand.”
The following measures will be in place when service resumes, according to a statement posted on Amtrak’s website:
• Ticket sales will be reduced to 50% of capacity in order to help maintain health officials’ distancing recommendations.
• Amtrak will require all passengers to wear face masks in its stations, on trains and on thruway buses.
• No cash payments will be accepted at stations or on trains.
• As trains approach stations, conductors will make announcements regarding where and when passengers can disembark in order to minimize crowding at doors.
• Cleaning of frequently touched surfaces will be enhanced.
