With implementation of loan deferrals and interest-only payments, AmeriServ Financial has provided $190,470 in COVID-19 relief to its borrowers, President and CEO Jeff Stopko said.
In addition, AmeriServ Financial bank deposits are at a record level as customers have deposited COVID-19 stimulus checks.
“We are running $50 million higher at our deposit level than in 2019,” Stopko informed the Johnstown-based bank holding company’s shareholders in a conference call Tuesday.
On the call, Stopko presented AmeriServ’s 2019 annual report.
For the full year of 2019, AmeriServ reported net income of about
$6 million, a nearly 19% decrease from the record year in 2018. The decrease was in part because of an impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2019, Stopko said.
Even with the decline, the bank reported $0.35 earnings per common share for 2019 – the second strongest earnings in the past five years, Stopko said.
Stopko also provided a glimpse of the first quarter of 2020 from January through March. The quarter was marked by measures to help borrowers survive the economic shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AmeriServ’s loan portfolio is diversified among regions, including Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Hagerstown, Maryland.
“We’ve received a consistent message from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking as well as the Federal Reserve: ‘work with your borrowers,’ ” Stopko said.
The largest part of AmeriServ’s portfolio is commercial real estate.
“There are some industries more distressed than others – hotels, restaurants and retail borrowers requested relief the most,” he said.
Stopko also highlighted the Paycheck Protection Program designed by the federal government to pay up to eight weeks of a company’s payroll costs.
“The program targets small businesses with 500 or fewer employees. That is the type of customers we have business with. We are well suited to get businesses that loan. It’s fully guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Association. There is no risk to the bank,” Stopko said.
Round 2 of the program started Monday.
“Lobbies are closed, it’s drive-up only, but AmeriServ’s employees are getting the job done. Bankers are putting in tremendous numbers of hours to support customers,” he said.
