With bank lobbies closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, customers have been relying more on drive-thru service, whether they have a car or not.
To better serve people who arrive on foot for banking service, a bank downtown has set up a walk-up window.
AmeriServ Financial at 216 Franklin St. has a walk-up window at its entrance and marks on the sidewalk to provide proper social distancing for customers in line.
“The walk-up window that we have created inside our Franklin Street lobby entrance has been a big hit with people living within the downtown area and who may or may not have access to a car,” AmeriServ Senior Vice President Susan Tomera Angeletti said.
Industry operation guidance from Gov. Tom Wolf allows consumer banks and credit unions as allowed to continue physical operations, but it specifies “limited lobby services.”
“The first and third day of the month are big banking days for people,” Tomera Angeletti said.
“So we took extra precautions to keep people safe. We are allowing two people into the lobby at a time and requesting that all visitors use provided hand sanitizer before approaching the window.”
