AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. has donated hand sanitizer to the Johnstown Police Department to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19, authorities said.
Marie Mock, city councilwoman and AmeriServ assistant vice president and trust officer, said the bank recently donated personal hand sanitizer.
“I am very happy to see our community come together in these crazy times,” Mock said.
“We are such a caring community and I don’t think there is anyone that has not been touched in some way with the help that is out there.”
Mock said police Chief Robert Johnson indicated a need for hand sanitizer so the bank donated several dozen bottles.
Mock herself also donated 15 large containers of Clorox wipes.
AmeriServ said it was a way to help the city police department and the community.
“Because it’s crucial that we provide safety and protection to the very people who are charged with keeping our community safe,” said Terri O’Leary, AmeriServ marking and production manager.
