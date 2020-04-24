There are 1,599 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 72 new deaths among those with confirmed coronavirus, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday.
That brings the statewide total to 38,652 cases and 1,492 confirmed deaths.
Somerset County added two new cases and now has 22 confirmed patients and no deaths.
No long-term care facilities in Cambria, Somerset, Blair or Bedford counties have had patients or staff test positive.
Statewide, nursing and personal care homes have 6,153 resident cases of COVID-19, and 726 cases among employees, for a total of 6,879. The cases have been reported at 418 distinct facilities in 40 counties, accounting for 903 deaths.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state, that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others.
"We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
