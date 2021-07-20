COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic | Somerset HS Field House

Sara Geary, of Somerset, a medical student at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to Joan Beeghly, of Somerset, at the Somerset Area High School fieldhouse on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

The state’s midsummer COVID-19 uptick continued over the weekend, with nearly 1,000 cases since Friday, the Department of Health reported.

There were 398 new cases statewide on Saturday, 386 on Sunday and 212 on Monday, for a total of 996 additional positives, bringing the state total to 1,216,763 cases since March 2020.

That pushed the state’s seven-day rolling average to more than 300 cases a day for the first time in a month, hitting an average of 349 cases on Monday.

New deaths in Somerset and Westmoreland counties were among nine additional fatalities statewide since Friday, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 27,795 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Across the eight-county region, there have been 60 new cases recorded since Friday.

Cambria County added one case with no additional deaths and now has had 14,853 COVID-19 cases and 441 deaths.

Somerset County had no new cases but added one death and now has 8,091 cases and 219 deaths.

Bedford County added three cases with no deaths to reach 4,744 cases and 142 deaths.

Blair County added six cases with no deaths to reach 13,533 cases and 344 deaths.

Indiana County added four cases with no deaths to reach 6,439 cases and 179 deaths.

Clearfield County added five cases with no deaths to reach 8,672 cases and 156 deaths.

Centre County added eight cases with no deaths to reach 16,963 cases and 228 deaths.

Westmoreland County added 33 new cases and one death to reach 34,535 cases and 781 deaths.

Meanwhile, combining the reports of the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 12,424,885 doses across Pennsylvania.

There are now 6,430,915 people who are fully vaccinated and another 814,357 who are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine. 

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers posted since Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 1 0 14,853 11,409 441 339 16 12 130,192
Somerset 0 1 8,091 11,016 219 298 3 4 73,447
Bedford 3 0 4,744 9,906 142 297 6 13 47,888
Blair 6 0 13,533 11,108 344 282 9 7 121,829
Indiana 4 0 6,439 7,659 179 213 16 19 84,073
Clearfield 5 0 8,672 10,942 156 197 12 15 79,255
Centre 8 0 16,963 10,446 228 140 25 15 16,2385
Westmoreland 33 1 34,535 9,898 781 224 60 17 348,899
Region 60 2 107,830 10,289 2,490 238 147 14 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 996 9 1,216,763 9,505 27,795 217 2,443 19 12,801,937

